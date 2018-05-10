FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Planting of all major crops is now underway in North Dakota.

However, the federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that planting progress is behind the average pace for all crops except sugar beets.

Two-thirds of the sugar beet crop is in the ground, when only about half of the crop is normally in at this time.

About one-fifth of the state’s staple spring wheat crop is seeded, compared with the five-year average of about one-third.

About half of the state’s topsoil and subsoil moisture supplies remain rated adequate to surplus.

Eighty-three percent of the state’s winter wheat crop is rated fair, good or excellent.

Paste and range conditions are rated mostly fair to good, and stock water supplies are mostly adequate.