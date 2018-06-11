BRAMWELL, W.Va. (AP) — Plans are underway for a new multi-cottage resort in West Virginia that a developer says will cater to the needs of ATV riders.

Developer Todd Boggess tells The Bluefield Daily Telegraph that the ATV Outpost at Pocohontas is envisioned as a family friendly facility with 22 cabins, a restaurant, general store and more.

Mercer County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director Jamie Null says they are very pleased and excited to see this investment in ATV tourism in the county.

The lodge was one of 15 projects to receive an Abandoned Mine Land grant award that will be used for the development.

In 2017, the West Virginia Economic Development Authority board of directors gave preliminary approval of a $1.15 million loan to Boggess’ company, B&O Development of Princeton, for the project.

___

Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com