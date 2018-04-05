ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Plans are being developed for a number of improvements in the trails in the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina.
Pisgah District Range Dave Casey and the U.S. Forest Service have told the Asheville Citizen-Times there are plans to overhaul some of the forest’s most-loved and heavily damaged trails.
The plans call for building some new trials and creating loop connectors on some existing trails. Some trails would be closed or restricted.
There are also plans to enlarge a parking lot at the Daniel Ridge Trailhead.
The projects are designed to increase the sustainability of recreation and improve water quality in the area.
The plan will be discussed at a public meeting April 10.
Nearly five million people visited the Pisgah and Nantahala national forests each year.
Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com