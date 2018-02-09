HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Beer enthusiasts will have more options in Hackensack, New Jersey after the city approved a new microbrewery.

Thirty-nine-year-old Mike Jones, of Hackensack, says he plans to open the Hackensack Brewing Company in a local warehouse. The Record reports the Hackensack Planning Board approved his application for the building Wednesday.

Jones says he brewed his first batch of beer in his apartment closet, and he says it came out really good — inspiring a dream of starting a brewery.

Two of Jones’ beers, the Fairmount India pale ale and a dark German lager, won medals at the New Jersey State Fair in 2016.

The brewery would be the city’s second after The Alementary, which is right around the corner from Jones’ brewery location.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com