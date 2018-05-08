SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The developer of a mixed-use parking ramp in downtown Sioux Falls says the project is going to be bigger than expected.

The Argus Leader reports that the facility called Village on the River was originally billed at 13 stories, including seven for the parking garage and the top six for a hotel.

Jeff Lamont, CEO of Lamont Companies and the lead developer, says two additional stories have been added to the plans. The extra floors will allow for an additional 100 hotel rooms, bringing the total number of rooms in the facility to 220.

Lamont says the project will house two separate hotel brands, which will be announced later.

The estimated $50 million venture, $30 million of which will be privately funded, is expected to be completed by fall 2020.

