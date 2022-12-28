JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Planned Parenthood declared victory on Wednesday after a Cole County judge dumped the state’s attempt to block the group from receiving Medicaid reimbursement payments.

While the state’s Medicaid program doesn’t reimburse for abortions, Planned Parenthood did seek reimbursements for other medical procedures. The group said in March, when it sued the state, that Missouri was ending reimbursements for birth control, cancer screenings, sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment, and other non-abortion care.

The Department of Social Services blocked the funding in response to a budget law signed by Gov. Mike Parson and approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Cole County Judge Jon Beetem said the budget doesn’t prevent the state from reimbursing Planned Parenthood for services provided to Medicaid patients.

The appropriation, he said, “is an appropriation that is available to all eligible MO HealthNet providers.

“Language purporting to deny Plaintiffs access to funds that are otherwise available to other MO HealthNet providers is ineffective and/or unconstitutional,” Beetem said. “Defendants are enjoined from denying any claim of reimbursement for MO HealthNet services made by Plaintiffs solely due to lack of an appropriation.”

Advertising

Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, celebrated the decision, which Planned Parenthood said affirmed a 2020 ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court.

“The Missouri legislature’s open disregard for precedent and state law has failed, again,” she said in a statement. “Today’s decision re-affirms federal Medicaid law, which protects every patient’s right to choose their provider. Fighting this matter in court year after year is a waste of taxpayer dollars.”

Chris Nuelle, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

_____