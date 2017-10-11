COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia has received a license to begin offering abortions.
Planned Parenthood Great Plains announced Tuesday the clinic received its license and its first counseling appointments will be scheduled for Monday.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the first abortions will be provided Oct. 23.
The new license comes after Planned Parenthood won a court ruling in April that some new state requirements for abortion clinics violated infringed on women’s abortion rights. The Department of Health and Senior Services was ordered to process abortion license applications for clinics in Kansas City, Columbia, Springfield and Joplin. At the time, a St. Louis facility was the only place in Missouri offering abortions.
Kansas City received its license in August. The licenses for Springfield and Joplin are still being processed.
___
Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com