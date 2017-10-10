KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing the state of Missouri over new abortion regulations passed during the last legislative session.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the two organizations argue that the laws severely restrict access to safe abortions.

The laws passed during a special session this summer include several new requirements, such as annual state health inspections and giving the attorney general new power to prosecute people who violate the laws.

In a statement released Tuesday, the organizations particularly criticized a requirement that a doctor give specific information about the abortions to a woman at least 72 hours before performing the procedure. The lawsuit argues that women would need to make two trips to an abortion clinic, with some having to drive long distances.