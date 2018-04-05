DETROIT (AP) — The Wayne County Commission has approved a land swap with Detroit that’s part of a planned criminal justice center north of the city’s downtown.
The Detroit News reports that commissioners voted 11-2 Thursday to receive 11 acres on the project’s site. In exchange, the city will get a former auto company headquarters on Detroit’s west side.
Wayne County and Rock Ventures have reached a tentative agreement on the criminal justice center which would include a jail, offices, courthouse and juvenile facility. The project is to be completed in 2022.
Rock Ventures will be responsible for about $153 million of the project’s $533 million cost. The company will get the sites of two current jails, juvenile detention facility, courthouse and the site of an unfinished jail project from the county.
___
Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/