DETROIT (AP) — The Wayne County Commission has approved a land swap with Detroit that’s part of a planned criminal justice center north of the city’s downtown.

The Detroit News reports that commissioners voted 11-2 Thursday to receive 11 acres on the project’s site. In exchange, the city will get a former auto company headquarters on Detroit’s west side.

Wayne County and Rock Ventures have reached a tentative agreement on the criminal justice center which would include a jail, offices, courthouse and juvenile facility. The project is to be completed in 2022.

Rock Ventures will be responsible for about $153 million of the project’s $533 million cost. The company will get the sites of two current jails, juvenile detention facility, courthouse and the site of an unfinished jail project from the county.

