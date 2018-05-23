SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The tip of a commercial plane’s wing clipped a concrete wall as the plane was being towed to a gate at San Francisco International Airport.

Airport spokesman Doug Yakel tells KNTV of San Jose that the Aer Lingus plane had already landed and was being towed when the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. He said there were passengers on board, but no one was injured.

