NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Passengers had a rough landing when their flight from Germany arrived in Newark, New Jersey, and the plane’s tires blew out.

A spokesman for the airline says United Airlines Flight 961 was landing around 1:30 p.m. Sunday from Frankfurt when the Boeing 777-222 “experienced tire issues.”

Passengers say some of the plane’s tires blew out on landing.

No one was reported injured but a passenger tells WNBC-TV many on board were shaken up.

Another passenger says it felt like the plane hit two large potholes moments after landing.

Passengers were bused to the terminal after being stuck on the tarmac for several hours.