NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Passengers had a rough landing when their flight from Germany arrived in Newark, New Jersey, and the plane’s tires blew out.
A spokesman for the airline says United Airlines Flight 961 was landing around 1:30 p.m. Sunday from Frankfurt when the Boeing 777-222 “experienced tire issues.”
Passengers say some of the plane’s tires blew out on landing.
No one was reported injured but a passenger tells WNBC-TV many on board were shaken up.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- It was all going to be different this year for the Cougars. Then they got pummeled by UW ... again
Another passenger says it felt like the plane hit two large potholes moments after landing.
Passengers were bused to the terminal after being stuck on the tarmac for several hours.