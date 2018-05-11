JULIAN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found the wreckage of a crashed plane that apparently sparked a wildfire in a remote area of eastern San Diego County.
The wreckage was spotted Friday afternoon on Volcan Mountain northeast of the town of Julian. However, it’s unclear what happened to anyone aboard because firefighters are still battling the wildfire in the steep, rugged and remote canyon area.
The 12-acre blaze is 30 percent contained. No homes are threatened.
Authorities say a 911 caller reported seeing a plane go down in the area Thursday evening.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- Thirdhand smoke is widespread and may be dangerous, mounting evidence shows
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
The Federal Aviation Administration says a twin-engine Beechcraft Duchess was reported overdue for a landing Thursday at Ramona Airport.