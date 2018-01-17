SKYFOREST, Calif. (AP) — A small plane has made a crash-landing in the parking lot of Santa’s Village but all four people on board escaped without serious injury.
The San Bernardino Sun says a single-engine Mooney M20E went down Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the Christmas-themed tourist hamlet in the San Bernardino mountains east of Los Angeles.
San Bernardino County Fire Department photos show the plane on its belly in a corner of the lot. It had some damage but was mostly intact.
Nobody on the ground was hit.
Most Read Stories
- WSU QB Tyler Hilinski, 21, dies from an apparent suicide
- Alaska Airlines to begin flights to 8 West Coast cities from Everett's Paine Field this fall
- Is Seattle’s homeless crisis the worst in the country?
- Analysis | 5 thoughts on the Seahawks' hirings of Brian Schottenheimer, Ken Norton Jr., and Mike Solari
- Police investigate reported gang rape of teen in Ballard park
There’s no word on what caused the plane to crash.