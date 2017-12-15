OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A plane that led the invasion of Normandy during World War II has been saved from a junkyard and carefully restored in Oshkosh.
The C-47, called “That’s All, Brother,” carried the first paratroopers who stormed the beaches of Normandy. The aircraft led the more than 800 other C-47s also carrying paratroopers.
WLUK-TV says the plane was lost for 70 years and was accidentally discovered by an Air Force historian at the Basler Turbo Conversions junkyard in Oshkosh in 2015. The group, Commemorative Air Force, started a campaign to restore the relic. Employees at Basler have spent more than 22,000 hours restoring the treasure.
Their hope is to fly the aircraft over Normandy in 2019 for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Family finds solace in Washington state — and a new life — five years after daughter was killed at Sandy Hook VIEW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
___
Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com