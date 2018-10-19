EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — A small plane with a student pilot on board made an emergency landing in the middle of traffic on a Southern California freeway.
The California Highway Patrol says the plane landed safely in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 in El Cajon on Friday morning after reporting engine trouble.
Authorities say the single-engine Piper was carrying a 25-year-old pilot and a 36-year-old student.
The CHP says the instructor landed the plane. Video taken by a motorist on the freeway shows the plane gliding down between cars and rolling along two lanes.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- If you win tonight's huge Mega Millions jackpot, here's what to do next
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- Todd Bol, founder of Little Free Library book sharing, dies
- As NASA's prized telescopes falter, astronomers fear losing their eyes in space
- Audio offers gruesome details of Khashoggi killing, Turkish official says
The pilot and student pushed the plane to the freeway shoulder to avoid blocking traffic.