DULLES, Va. (AP) — A Delta Connection flight has made an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport after the pilot reported landing gear problems.
The Washington Post reported that the plane was flying from New York to Richmond, Virginia, when it landed Tuesday afternoon.
The plane was carrying 46 passengers and four crew members. Officials said they will be bused from the airport in northern Virginia to Richmond. The plane had flown out of New York’s LaGuardia Airport.
The emergency landing at Dulles followed two others.
A flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing at Philadelphia’s airport Tuesday morning after the crew reported damage to an engine, fuselage and window.
A United Airlines plane made an emergency landing Monday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to repair a mechanical problem.
