LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — A single-engine airplane and a helicopter have collided on a runway at a northern Colorado airport, injuring the helicopter pilot.
The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the pilot suffered minor injuries in the collision Friday at Northern Colorado Regional Airport north of Loveland. The pilot was taken to a hospital.
Officials say only the pilots were aboard the aircraft.
The plane was a Beechcraft Bonanza and the helicopter was a Robinson R44.
___
Information from: Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald, http://www.reporterherald.com/