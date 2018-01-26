LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — A single-engine airplane and a helicopter have collided on a runway at a northern Colorado airport, injuring the helicopter pilot.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the pilot suffered minor injuries in the collision Friday at Northern Colorado Regional Airport north of Loveland. The pilot was taken to a hospital.

Officials say only the pilots were aboard the aircraft.

The plane was a Beechcraft Bonanza and the helicopter was a Robinson R44.

