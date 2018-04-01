PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has been damaged after making a hard landing at Deer Valley Airport north of Phoenix, but there are no reported injuries.
Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to reports of a small aircraft that made a landing in a field adjacent to the airport Sunday afternoon.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a plane that had some wing damage.
The pilot and a passenger were the only people aboard and were not hurt.
It’s not immediately known why the pilot was unable to land on the airport’s runway.
Deer Valley Airport is about 19 miles (30 kilometers) north of Phoenix.