CROZET, Va. (AP) — Emergency service units were responding to reports of an aircraft crash in Virginia.

The Daily Progress reports that just before 9 p.m. on Sunday multiple rescue crews from Charlottesville and Albemarle County responded to a crash and a large fire in Crozet, 12 miles (19 kilometers) west of Charlottesville.

According to officials, steep terrain and weather conditions are complicating rescue efforts. Severe weather and tornado warnings have moved throughout the region on Sunday. Thousands are reportedly without power.

It was not immediately known the type of aircraft or if anyone was injured.

Crews are still investigating the debris area.