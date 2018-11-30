Share story

By
The Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — A small plane has crashed in a residential neighborhood in Sao Paulo, leaving at least two people dead and a dozen injured.

Live images on Globo Television showed charred remains of a plane that apparently hit into the side of a building. Two cars in front of the building were also smashed.

Firefighters and ambulances were on the scene of Friday’s crash.

A Sao Paulo firefighting spokesman told The Associated Press that two were dead and another 12 were injured. Andre Elias says two bodies were removed from the plane.

He said it isn’t immediately clear whether the injured were on the plane or on the ground and hit in the crash.

