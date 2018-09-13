LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A plane carrying the body of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife has reached the eastern city of Lahore, where she will be buried later Friday.
Kulsoom Nawaz died at a hospital this week after remaining in critical condition for months.
Sharif’s supporters are gathering outside his home to attend the funeral of 68-year-old Nawaz, who underwent surgery for throat cancer last year.
Pakistani authorities have temporarily freed Sharif, his daughter and her husband from a prison to allow them to attend last rituals of Nawaz.
Sharif and two of his family members are currently serving prison terms in a corruption case.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court last year disqualified Sharif from holding office and later an anti-graft tribunal convicted him and his relatives.