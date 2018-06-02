EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane with four people on board has crashed off the coast of New York’s Long Island.
Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan O’Hare says one body has been recovered Saturday from the crash scene about a mile and a half (2.4 kilometers) south of East Hampton.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft went down shortly after 3 p.m.
The Coast Guard and local police are searching for the remaining crash victims.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.