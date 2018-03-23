TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY’-siks) administration is coming out with new proposals to combat toxic algae in Lake Erie.

The plan being rolled out Friday comes a day after the state said it was declaring the western end of the lake impaired by algae.

The biggest change being offered would require some farmers to reduce the amount of fertilizer and manure that flows into streams and ends up in Lake Erie.

The proposals will need to be approved by state lawmakers.

Environmental groups say the state needs to go beyond voluntary efforts and force farmers to do more.

It’s not known how many farms the changes will impact. Research shows fertilizers washing into Lake Erie are the biggest source for the lake’s algae blooms.