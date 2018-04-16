BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials say a plan to curb hospitalizations and emergency department visits related to older adults falling has been announced.

A Baltimore City Health Department news release says Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen announced the new strategy Monday.

The strategy will focus on multiple components including educating the public that falls are preventable and that resources are available.

The Baltimore Sun reports the city’s fall hospitalization rate is 55 percent higher than elsewhere in Maryland. The average cost of hospitalization due to a fall is $39,000, or $60 million annually in the city.

The city aims to reduce the rate of falls in Baltimore by 20 percent over the next decade.

