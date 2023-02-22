FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A proposed ban on people driving with their dogs’ heads outside car windows drew a swift backlash within days of its introduction, and the sponsor now plans to remove, or significantly change, that provision in comprehensive animal-welfare legislation.

“The public has spoken. She’s heard from folks who feel really strongly about this. This is not something that Floridians want,” said Claire VanSusteren, spokeswoman for Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book.

The remaining parts of the Book-sponsored Senate Bill 932 would outlaw declawing of cats, end animal testing of cosmetic products, prohibit tethering of dogs and cats, and create an animal-abuse registry.

It was the other provision of the wide-ranging measure that would make it illegal for people to drive with dogs’ heads outside the car windows that drew the most attention after its introduction on Feb. 17.

The idea was presented to Book from animal advocates and veterinarians who treat injuries to dogs’ eyes, ears and noses from rocks and other debris. The vets told Book that the same things that end up on windshields can injure the animals, VanSusteren said.

So she included language making it illegal to “allow a dog to extend its head or any other body part outside a motor vehicle window while the person is operating the motor vehicle on a public roadway” in the proposed legislation.

“Our family has three dogs — two of which are 150 pounds each and love sticking their heads out the window — so I welcome and appreciate all public comment on this issue, which is only one piece of a complete proposed overhaul of the state’s animal welfare system as brought to me by veterinarians and advocates,” Book said Wednesday in a written statement.

The provision is not going to stay in the legislation, at least in its current form. It will either be removed, or could be limited to only apply to highway driving, her spokeswoman said. “We can easily amend this piece out of the bill while protecting the intent of the animal welfare community and vets who proposed the policy because of unintended injuries they’ve treated — and we will,” Book said.

Book is a dog lover and has had at least one dog her entire life — her current animals are Parks, Grux and Roary.

VanSusteren said Book has heard from supporters, including someone who recounted a dog’s paw stepping on the window button and managed to quickly stop the window from going up and choking the animal. “There have been folks who are supportive, and there’s folks who obviously are not, who feel that it’s not a good policy for our state.”

Michele Lazarow, a longtime city commissioner in Hallandale Beach known for her fierce dedication to animal activism, said she sees two sides of the issue.

“I’ve done that. Full disclosure. The dogs love it,” she said. “But I also understand the safety reasons. First of all, it’s distracting to the driver. Second of all, if God forbid you’re in an accident, your dog is going to die. But that is a choice that a responsible pet owner makes.”

Book said people can do something to make their dogs safer. “Let’s all invest in a good pair of ‘doggles’ to keep our furry friends safe.” Doggles are a brand of eye protection for dogs.

