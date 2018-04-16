ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Police say a South Carolina man is accused of slapping a pizza worker after demanding a free pie.
News outlets report the employee told police that 35-year-old Kenneth Wayne Baker Jr. came into a Domino’s store in Rock Hill saying his pizza had not been delivered and telling workers he wanted a free replacement Wednesday.
When the worker told Baker the new pizza would cost money, the man slapped the worker. Officers say that slap left a hand print on the worker’s face.
The employee, who was not charged, punched the man back before the man fled.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
- Quirky radio show host Art Bell dies at 72
- In interview, Comey calls Trump ‘morally unfit’ and a ‘stain’ on all around him
- 'Big price to pay': Inside Trump's decision to bomb Syria
Police found Baker at a motel and arrested him for assault and battery. They later learned the man was wanted on arrest warrants. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.