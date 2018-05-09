PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh-area YMCA is seeking bankruptcy protection and will close two locations as it tries to shrink a $1 million budget deficit.

YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh CEO Kevin Bolding said Wednesday that the move will strengthen the nonprofit and make it “more financially secure.”

The organization will close its Delmont branch and a downtown Pittsburgh fitness facility in June.

Bolding says the organization has about $75 million in physical assets, which is more than other YMCAs of similar size. It currently operates 11 branches and three camps in the Pittsburgh area. He says “a more sustainable physical footprint” will provide it with the best path forward.