PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that struck a college student and then drove away.

Police haven’t released the name of the student who was struck about 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Fifth Avenue near the University of Pittsburgh campus. Police didn’t say whether the student attended Pitt or one of several other schools in the same general area.

Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler described the pickup as red with a full-size bed cover. The driver is described as a skinny white man with a beard who reportedly got out and checked on the victim before driving away.

The victim is a 20-year-old woman. She was taken to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in stable condition.