DUNNELLON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a pit bull climbed into a crib and fatally attacked a 5-day-old girl.
Investigators with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating the girl’s death as an accident and no criminal charges are expected to be filed.
The Citrus County Chronicle reports the attack took place early last week.
Arriving deputies found a family member performing CPR on the infant, who was still somewhat responsive. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it's a lie
- Inmate's last words: 'Is it supposed to feel like that?'
- In Mississippi, GOP concern rises over U.S. Senate runoff
- Teacher on a plane talked about her low-income students. Passengers overheard and gave her more than $500 in cash.
- Sheriff: California wildfire's death toll rises to 48 WATCH
A relative told deputies that the dog had jumped on a bed which was next to the bassinet and started attacking the baby girl.
Animal control officers took the pit bull to an animal shelter where the dog was euthanized.
___
Information from: Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, Fla.), http://www.chronicle-online.com