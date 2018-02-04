SPRINGVILLE, Utah (AP) — A passer-by carrying a concealed pistol is being credited with stopping an attack on a police officer in central Utah.
Derek Meyer told FOX13 he was driving Friday afternoon in Springville when he saw a policeman scuffling with someone near a clothes donation bin.
Meyer turned his vehicle around, pulled over and pulled out his pistol.
He aimed the gun at the man assaulting the policeman and yelled at him to stop.
The suspect — identified as Paul Douglas Anderson of Spanish Fork— ran from the scene, but was later arrested.
Anderson was jailed on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and other charges.
The unidentified policeman suffered a fractured eye socket and lacerations around his eye.
Springville police say Meyer’s quick action helped save the officer’s life.