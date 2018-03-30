CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from a southeast Missouri high school.
The Southeast Missourian reports that no one was injured when the weapon was taken away Thursday afternoon at Central High School in Cape Girardeau. Police Sgt. Rick Schmidt says no threats were made to the school or any other person.
Schmidt says the student was turned over to juvenile authorities. No other details were immediately released.
Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com