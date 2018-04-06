BUHL, Idaho (AP) — A pipeline carrying diesel fuel in south-central Idaho near Buhl ruptured and spilled an unknown amount that contaminated soil and a pond used for watering livestock.

San Antonio, Texas,-based Andeavor owns the pipeline and tells The Times-News it turned the 8-inch diameter pipeline off on Wednesday after a local resident reported a smell of diesel.

Company spokesman Brad Shafer says the company is working to determine the cause of the leak. He says the pipeline is being repaired and will start operating after it receives approval from government regulators.

Crews also worked to remove contaminated soil and water.

The fuel was being moved through the pipeline from Wyoming and Utah to Boise and Washington state.

