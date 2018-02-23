SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An estimated 1,500 gallons of untreated sewage was released into the Fore River when a contractor damaged a sewage pipe during a construction project at a Coast Guard station.

The Coast Guard says Friday it is working with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection on the sewage problem. It says the source of the release has been secured and repairs are being explored.

Coast Guard Station South Portland is located about a half mile (0.8 kilometers) east of the Casco Bay Bridge.