ELSMERE, Del. (AP) — Another pipe bomb has been removed from the home a Delaware man arrested last week for detonating a similar device outside a nearby home.
Media outlets reported that family members cleaning the home of Mark Consiglio found the bomb Saturday and called police. Residents within a two-block radius were evacuated from about 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The device was safely destroyed.
The 48-year-old Consiglio was charged March 12 with manufacturing, possessing and using an explosive device after he allegedly detonated a bomb outside the home of his estranged wife’s family. The explosion broke a window, but no one was injured.
Police disabled three additional explosive devices at Consiglio’s home.
Consiglio is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institute. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.