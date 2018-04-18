LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pink is on the cover of People magazine’s beauty issue, and she’s got some adorable company — her young children.

The magazine has rebranded its “Most Beautiful” issue as “The Beautiful Issue” and features dozens of celebrities, including some posing with their best friends, their rescue pets and without makeup.

People Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle says the magazine adopted the approach to “make clear the issue is not a beauty contest.” Cagle says Pink was chosen after editors saw photos of the singer with her children, 15-month-old son Jameson Moon and 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage.

Pink offers her thoughts on parenting in the issue and says she believes in giving affection and letting her son and daughter know that they can count on her and her husband, motocross racer Carey Hart.

“My parents obviously did not believe in that and I worked out okay,” the singer told the magazine. “I always tell Willow, ‘I’m going to teach you the rules so that you’ll know how and when to break them.'”

Several stars who have been featured on the cover of the magazine’s “Most Beautiful” issues in the past are included in the 2018 edition, including Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts, who has been featured on the cover of the “Most Beautiful” issue a record five times.

Among the men featured in the issue are Jimmy Kimmel, Drake, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

The issue is on newsstands Friday.

___

Online: www.people.com/the-beautiful-issue/