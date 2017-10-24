PINETOP, Ariz. (AP) — The police chief in the small community of Pinetop-Lakeside and state police plan a news conference to discuss a shooting that wounded an officer and left the suspect dead.

Tuesday’s news briefing at the Arizona Department of Public Safety headquarters in Phoenix will provide an update on the investigation.

Police said the incident unfolded after two officers were called to a home on Oct. 8 by a woman who said her son was intoxicated and threatened to shoot his wife. They said 46-year-old Glenn Southwood Jr. began shooting at the officers when they arrived, hitting one in the leg.

Southwood then barricaded himself in the home. Officers found his body on a side porch early the next morning and haven’t said how he died.