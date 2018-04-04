FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — Pinal County authorities say a traffic stop has turned up nearly 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of marijuana.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Juan Espinoza was arrested Tuesday on several drug-related charges including the transportation and possession of marijuana.
A deputy stopped a Chevrolet driven by Espinoza for a moving violation on Interstate 10.
The deputy noticed several inconsistencies in his interaction with the suspect.
A search of the vehicle found 72 bundles of marijuana concealed in the floor of the car.
It was not immediately known Thursday if Espinoza had an attorney.