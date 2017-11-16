TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Pima County corrections officer who was fired in May for allegedly assaulting an inmate will be back at work.

A county review board voted Wednesday to overturn Mathew Granado’s firing and give him full back-pay.

However, he will serve a three-day suspension for failing to take an inmate for a medical evaluation and not filing a report.

Granado is accused of repeatedly hitting another inmate and grabbing his throat in an unprovoked attack in February. He also is accused of not intervening in three inmate fights.

Granado, who was charged with assault, denied hitting the inmate.

His attorney, Mike Storie, told the Arizona Daily Star that the panel found no proof making the case for his termination.

The assault case against Granado is still pending in court.

