TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Sheriff’s officials say they’re investigating a homicide on Tucson’s northeast side.

They say deputies were called to a Catalina Foothills home Thursday morning to do a welfare check.

Associates of the homeowner were concerned because he hadn’t been seen for a few days.

Deputies say the found the house’s door was open and a man was dead inside the home with obvious signs of trauma.

It’s not immediately clear if the deceased man is the homeowner.

The name of the homeowner hasn’t been released yet.