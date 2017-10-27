TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in Pima County are desperately looking for people to adopt pets from its care center, where kennels are exceeding capacity.
The Pima Animal Care Center says it launched a “name your own adoption fee” special on Friday to free up resources. The center says there are two or more dogs per kennel at the moment.
The center is also dealing with the end of an upper-respiratory infection outbreak affecting dogs. The outbreak is under control and dogs have already been treated.
The adoption special will be held through Sunday.
