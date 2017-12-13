OAKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the pilot of a small plane swam to safety after crashing his plane into a Florida lake.

The Sun Sentinel reports that the crash occurred around noon Wednesday in Oakland Park.

Officials say the Canadian-registered, twin-engine light aircraft sank quickly after losing power and splashing into the water

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA-23 took off out of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport and was returning to the airport when it crashed. The pilot and his insurance company are expected to arrange for the plane’s removal.

The cause of the crash will be investigated.

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/