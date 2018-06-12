FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Officials say the pilot of a small plane suffered only cuts and bruises after his plane made a hard landing in a north-central Iowa field.

The Messenger reports that the plane went down Tuesday soon after it took off from the Fort Dodge Regional Airport. Webster County Sheriff’s Deputy Geoff Miller told the newspaper that Ralph Sonnicksenn, of Fort Dodge, was flying the plane when the engine died.

Miller says Sonnicksenn couldn’t make it back to the airport, so he sought to land the plane in a field, where it hit a mud hole.

It was unclear whether anyone else was in the plane, but officials said no one else was injured.

___

Information from: The Messenger, http://www.messengernews.net