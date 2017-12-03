ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — The operator of Amtrak’s Downeaster is planning a pilot run from Brusnwick to Rockland as soon as this month to test the viability of the program.

The New England Passenger Rail Authority has announced it’s exploring expanding rail service to Rockland on weekends between May and September. Seasonal stops on the new route would include Bath, Wiscasset and Newcastle, in addition to Rockland.

Executive Director Patricia Quinn said she’s not ready to talk about dates for the pilot program.

The passenger rail service started between Boston and Portland, Maine, in December 2001. Service expanded northward to Freeport and Brunswick in November 2012.