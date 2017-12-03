ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — The operator of Amtrak’s Downeaster is planning a pilot run from Brusnwick to Rockland as soon as this month to test the viability of the program.
The New England Passenger Rail Authority has announced it’s exploring expanding rail service to Rockland on weekends between May and September. Seasonal stops on the new route would include Bath, Wiscasset and Newcastle, in addition to Rockland.
Executive Director Patricia Quinn said she’s not ready to talk about dates for the pilot program.
The passenger rail service started between Boston and Portland, Maine, in December 2001. Service expanded northward to Freeport and Brunswick in November 2012.
Most Read Stories
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- The big deficits in GOP tax plan aren’t a glitch — they’re the whole point | Danny Westneat