GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — A helicopter has made an emergency landing in water behind a beach resort in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department says it happened just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday behind the Beach Club Resort & Spa. News outlets report no injuries have been reported.

Lynette Skipper was visiting the beach with her family and tells Fox10TV the pilot was the only person on board and he didn’t appear injured.

Skipper says they saw the helicopter approaching and thought it was looking for sharks or something because it was flying so low. Others, she says, noted the engine sounded like it was sputtering.

She says the pilot first flew over land but chose to land in the water, where there were not a lot of people.