PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot has been killed in the crash of a small plane in Northern California.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the Mooney M20J crashed Friday near Petaluma in Sonoma County.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Cecile Focha tells KNTV the male pilot died. He was the only person on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash about 40 miles north of San Francisco.