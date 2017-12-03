CLEVELAND (AP) — One man has been killed after a single-engine airplane crashed into a home outside of Cleveland.
It’s unclear when the crash happened, but the family living at the Shalersville Township home discovered the wreckage around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say the pilot was killed after the plane crashed into the back deck.
WEWS-TV reports state troopers believe the pilot took off from the nearby Portage County Regional Airport earlier in the day. Investigators say he crashed upon his return.
The pilot’s identity has not been released.
The Portage County Coroner’s office is scheduled to perform the pilot’s autopsy Monday to determine an official cause of death.
An investigation is ongoing.