CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A 67-year-old man was seriously injured in a single-engine plane crash.
A Pinellas County Sheriff’s spokesman Spencer Gross told news outlets that Robert Brandon took off in the fixed-wing plane from St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport around 1:15 Saturday to return to his home in Pensacola.
Gross said as Brandon tried to turn the plane back, but it crashed just east of the runway on the north side of the airport. He said the plane’s front end was severely damaged and both wings broke off. Fuel was everywhere.
He said Brandon was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.