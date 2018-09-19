Share story

INDEPENDENCE, Ore. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash at the Independence State Airport that left the pilot with minor injuries.

The Statesman Journal reports that at around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, a pilot flying a single engine, two-seater plane lost control on landing, according to FAA’s Allen Kenitzer.

The pilot was the only one on board the Rutan Long-EZ at the time.

Al Cleveland from airport emergency rescue says the plane’s nose gear collapsed upon landing and the aircraft skidded off the runway, flipping on its back.

Cleveland says the pilot walked away from the crash and was being treated at a hospital.

