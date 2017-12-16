LOUISBURG, N.C. (AP) — The pilot of a small private plane is getting medical treatment after crashing in a North Carolina field.

The Federal Aviation Administration tells WTVD a Cessna 150C aircraft crashed in Franklin County east of Louisburg on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said there was a small fire on the plane after the crash, but it was extinguished by fire crews.

The FAA said only the pilot was on board and he was taken to the hospital without mentioning the severity of the pilot’s injuries.

