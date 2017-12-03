VALLEY CITY, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man was forced to land his single-engine airplane on a North Dakota freeway when the engine failed.

The state Highway Patrol says pilot Jerry Schauer was flying his 1974 Cessna Cardinal from Fargo to Bismarck Saturday evening when he had to land the plane. Authorities say Schauer was able to safely glide the plane onto Interstate 94 about 12 miles west of Valley City and then taxi into a ditch.

The pilot was not hurt, and the plane was not damaged.

The patrol says the plane will be retrieved during daylight hours Sunday. Authorities say the Federal Aviation Administration is aware of the incident.